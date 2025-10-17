/From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag, 5 Indian batters with most Test runs in a calendar year since 2000

LOGIN
Published: Oct 17, 2025, 15:54 IST | Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 15:54 IST

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag here is a look at five Indian batters with most Test runs in a calendar year since 2000. The list also features Yashasvi Jaiswal as Indian batters dominate a prestigious list of players. 

1. Sachin Tendulkar – 1562 Runs in 2010
Sachin Tendulkar had a phenomenal year in 2010, scoring 1,562 runs in Test cricket — the highest by any Indian batter in a calendar year since 2000. The year showcased the Little Master at his vintage best, blending experience with elegance to dominate bowling attacks across conditions.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal – 1478 Runs in 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal had a breakthrough year in 2024, amassing an impressive 1,478 runs in Test cricket, the most by any Indian batter in a calendar year since 2000. The young opener showcased remarkable maturity, fearless stroke play, and the temperament of a seasoned player throughout the season.

3. Virender Sehwag – 1462 Runs in 2008
Virender Sehwag had an extraordinary year in 2008, scoring 1,462 runs in Test cricket — one of the highest tallies by an Indian batter in a calendar year since 2000. Known for redefining the role of an opener, Sehwag combined audacious stroke play with fearless intent, often dismantling world-class bowling attacks from the very start.

4. Virender Sehwag – 1422 Runs in 2010
Virender Sehwag was at his destructive best in 2010, piling up 1,422 runs in Test cricket — one of the highest tallies by an Indian batter in a calendar year since 2000. The explosive opener combined aggression with consistency, often giving India flying starts through his fearless approach.

5. Sachin Tendulkar – 1392 Runs in 2002
Sachin Tendulkar had a stellar year in 2002, scoring 1,392 runs in Test cricket — one of his most prolific seasons since 2000. The Master Blaster showcased his trademark elegance and technical mastery across different conditions, producing several memorable innings against strong bowling attacks.

