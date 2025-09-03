/From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Published: Sep 03, 2025, 16:28 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 16:28 IST
From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, here is a look at Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue. The list also features the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin and Navjot Singh Sidhu.
1. Sachin Tendulkar – 1778 Runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
India’s legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar scored 1778 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and enjoyed a stellar run at the venue. Tendulkar played 42 matches at the venue and enjoyed his best run at the West Asian venue in the 1990s.
2. Mohammad Azharuddin – 1660 Runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Not just Tendulkar, even former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin also enjoyed a stellar run at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In 62 matches at the venue, Azharuddin scored 1660 runs, scoring 108 runs in an innings.
Former opener, Navjot Singh Sidhu, also makes the cut, having scored 1225 runs in 32 matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Sindu famously scored two hundreds at the West Asian venue, enjoying playing at the venue.
4. Sachin Tendulkar – 1096 Runs at R.Premadasa Stadium
Sachin Tendulkar features on the list for the second time, having scored 1096 runs at R.Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka. One of the best batters of all time, Tendulkar also scored four hundreds at the coveted venue.
5. Virat Kohli – 800 Runs at Shere Bangla National Stadium
Virat Kohli’s favourite ODI venue is Bangladesh’s Shere Bangla National Stadium, having scored 800 runs. Those runs came in just 16 matches while scoring four hundreds and best innings of 183 runs which is also his best ODI score.