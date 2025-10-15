/From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian batters with Test most runs vs South Africa

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli here is a look at five Indian batters with Test most runs vs South Africa. The list also features the likes of Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag.
Sachin Tendulkar stands as the highest run-scorer for India in Test matches against South Africa, amassing an impressive 1741 runs in 45 innings. Facing one of the most formidable bowling attacks in world cricket, Tendulkar displayed exceptional technique, patience, and class throughout his career.
Virat Kohli has been one of India’s most consistent performers against South Africa in Test cricket, scoring 1408 runs in 28 innings. Known for his fierce determination and flawless stroke play, Kohli has produced several memorable knocks against the Proteas, both in India and in challenging overseas conditions.
Virender Sehwag was one of India’s most explosive performers against South Africa in Test cricket, scoring 1306 runs in 26 innings. True to his fearless batting style, Sehwag often took on the formidable South African pace attack with aggressive stroke play and remarkable confidence.
Rahul Dravid was a pillar of stability for India in Test matches against South Africa, accumulating 1252 runs in 40 innings. Renowned for his impeccable technique and immense patience, Dravid often stood tall against the fiery South African bowling attacks on challenging pitches.
VVS Laxman played several elegant and impactful innings against South Africa in Test cricket, scoring 976 runs in 31 innings. Known for his graceful stroke play and wristy timing, Laxman often produced crucial runs in pressure situations against the Proteas’ world-class bowling line-ups.