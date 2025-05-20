LOGIN

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 6 Indian batters with most runs on English soil

Wion News
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: May 20, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 14:19 IST

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, here is a look at 5 Indian batters with most runs on English soil also including Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly.

4. Virat Kohli – 1096 Runs
4. Virat Kohli – 1096 Runs

Virat Kohli had a stellar run on English soil, scoring 1096 runs during 33 innings for India. He scored two hundreds against the opposition and famously amassed more runs against England away from home than at home.
1. Sachin Tendulkar - 1575 Runs
1. Sachin Tendulkar - 1575 Runs

Sachin Tendulkar sits top of the table with 1575 runs in 30 innings against England on their soil. Tendulkar’s record is unlikely to be broken as his nearest competitor, Virat Kohli, recently announced his retirement from the red-ball format.
2. Rahul Dravid – 1376 Runs
2. Rahul Dravid – 1376 Runs

Former India captain Rahul Dravid sits second on the table with 1376 runs in 23 innings for the national side. He also famously led India to a win Test series on English soil in 2007 when they secured a 1-0 win.
3. Sunil Gavaskar – 1152 Runs
3. Sunil Gavaskar – 1152 Runs

Another former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar, scored 1152 runs during his illustrious career on English soil. He was also part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad that was clinched on English soil under Kapil Dev’s captaincy.
5. Dilip Vengsarkar – 960 Runs
5. Dilip Vengsarkar – 960 Runs

Another member of the 1983 World Cup winning squad, Dilip Vengsarkar scored 960 runs on English soil for India. He was also instrumental in India winning the World Cup in England.
6. Sourav Ganguly – 915 Runs
6. Sourav Ganguly – 915 Runs

Sourav Ganguly is next on the list with 915 runs in 15 innings on English soil. Sourav’s first impactful innings against England came in 1996 when he smashed 131 on debut at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

