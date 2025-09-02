/From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian batters with 1000+ ODI runs vs Australia

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, here is a list of five Indian batters with 1000+ ODI runs vs Australia. The honourable list also consists legendary names like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan.
Sachin Tendulkar sits top of the tree with 3077 runs in 70 innings against Australia in ODIs. He scored nine ODI hundreds against Australia, with eight of those coming on home soil while scoring a best of 175.
Former India captain Virat Kohli sits second on the list for most runs against Australia in ODIs with 2451 in 48 innings. Virat’s fastest ODI hundred in 52 balls also came against the Aussies with a best of 123.
Rohit Sharma enjoyed playing against the Aussies and scored 2407 runs in ODIs from 46 innings. Rohit’s stellar run against the Aussies included eight hundreds and 15 fifties with a best of 209, which is also the highest individual score by an Indian against Australia.
MS Dhoni scored 1660 runs in 48 innings against Australia, playing a crucial role against the team from Down Under. He famously led India to a knockout win against Australia in the 2011 ODI World Cup, which was Australia’s first since 1999.
Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 1265 runs in 29 innings against Australia. He scored four hundreds against Australia with a best of 143 and at an average of 45.17.