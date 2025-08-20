/From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian batters dismissed on 99 in ODIs

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, here is a look at five Indian batters dismissed on 99 in ODIs. The unfortunate list consists of star names like K Srikkanth, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma as well.
India’s 1983 World Cup-winning opener K Srikkanth was dismissed on 99 only once in his ODI career. The unfortunate moment came in December 1984 when India played against England in Cuttack.
Renowned for his batting in Test cricket, VVS Laxman could have added six ODI hundreds but was once dismissed on 99. Playing against the West Indies in November 2002, he became part of the unfortunate cricket club.
On 13 March 2004, in India’s historic Pakistan tour, Rahul Dravid was dismissed for 99 after he was scalped by Shoaib Akhtar. This is the only time Dravid was dismissed on 99 in an ODI match, while he holds a unique legacy in Indian cricket.
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar scored 100 international tons with 49 of those coming in ODIs. That number would have been more had he not been dismissed on 99 on not one, not two, but three different occasions. Tendulkar was first dismissed on 99 in June 2007 against South Africa, followed by England in August of that year. Interestingly, his third occasion was also in 2007 when India faced Pakistan in Mohali.
Virat Kohli is also part of the unfortunate club after he was dismissed on 99 against the West Indies in November 2013. This remains the only time Virat has been dismissed on 99 in ODIs, while he remains the most successful player in the format with 51 ODI tons.
Rohit Sharma, on 23 Jan 2016, was dismissed on 99 as India faced Australia in Sydney. Like other batters, it is the only occasion when he has been dismissed on the unfortunate score, thus missing his ton by a single run.