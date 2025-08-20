/From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian batters dismissed on 99 in ODIs

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar scored 100 international tons with 49 of those coming in ODIs. That number would have been more had he not been dismissed on 99 on not one, not two, but three different occasions. Tendulkar was first dismissed on 99 in June 2007 against South Africa, followed by England in August of that year. Interestingly, his third occasion was also in 2007 when India faced Pakistan in Mohali.