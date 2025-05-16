LOGIN

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 5 batters with the most runs for India against England in Tests

Aditya Pimpale
Written By Aditya Pimpale
Published: May 16, 2025, 16:40 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, here's a look at 5 batters with the most runs for India against England in Tests also including Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket | Sports | Photos
1. Sachin Tendulkar – 2535 Runs
1. Sachin Tendulkar – 2535 Runs

Sachin Tendulkar has amassed a total of 2,535 runs in 32 matches across 53 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 51.73. He scored 7 centuries, with a highest score of 193 against England.
2. Sunil Gavaskar – 2483 Runs
2. Sunil Gavaskar – 2483 Runs

Sunil Gavaskar scored 2,483 runs in 38 matches and 67 innings against England in Tests. Despite playing more innings than Tendulkar, Gavaskar averaged 38.20 and registered 4 centuries, with a best score of 221.
3. Virat Kohli – 1991 Runs
3. Virat Kohli – 1991 Runs

Virat Kohli ranks third, having accumulated 1,991 runs in 28 matches and 50 innings at an average of 42.36. Kohli has scored 5 centuries against England, including a highest score of 235.
4. Rahul Dravid – 1950 Runs
4. Rahul Dravid – 1950 Runs

Rahul Dravid scored 1,950 runs in 21 matches and 37 innings against England when it came to the red-ball format. Dravid boasts the best average among these players at 60.93, with 7 centuries and a top score of 217.
5. Gundappa Viswanath – 1880 Runs
5. Gundappa Viswanath – 1880 Runs

Rounding out the top five is Gundappa Viswanath, who scored 1,880 runs from 30 matches and 54 innings, averaging 37.60. He scored 4 centuries, with his best being 222.
