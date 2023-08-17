From Sachin Tendulkar to Suresh Raina: Top six Indian batters with most runs in Asia Cup (ODIs)

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 edition, which kicks off on August 30, here is a list of the top six Indian batters with the most runs in the Asia Cup (ODIs). The forthcoming edition will also be held in the 50-over format, as a dress rehearsal for the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

1) Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar tops the list for Team India. The Master Blaster ended with 971 runs in 23 matches with two hundreds with a best score of 114.

2) Rohit Sharma

The current Indian captain Rohit Sharma follows SRT. Hitman has 745 runs in 22 games for the Men in Blue in the ODI Asia Cup.

3) MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, the former Indian skipper, comes next after Rohit. Dhoni ended with 648 runs in 19 ODIs in the Asia Cup.

4) Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, sits in the fourth spot. The Indian star batter has amassed 613 runs so far in 11 ODIs with a high score of 183.

5) Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian opener, is at the fifth spot with 573 runs in 13 matches in the Asia Cup in the 50-over format. He was part of MS Dhoni-led India's title triumph in the 2010 Asia Cup.

6) Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, the former Indian all-rounder, is at the sixth spot. Raina ended with 547 runs in 13 ODIs in the continental tournament.

