From Sachin Tendulkar to Suresh Raina: Top six Indian batters with most runs in Asia Cup (ODIs)
Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 edition, which kicks off on August 30, here is a list of the top six Indian batters with the most runs in the Asia Cup (ODIs). The forthcoming edition will also be held in the 50-over format, as a dress rehearsal for the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.
1) Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar tops the list for Team India. The Master Blaster ended with 971 runs in 23 matches with two hundreds with a best score of 114.
(Photograph:Twitter)
trending now
2) Rohit Sharma
The current Indian captain Rohit Sharma follows SRT. Hitman has 745 runs in 22 games for the Men in Blue in the ODI Asia Cup.
(Photograph:Twitter)
3) MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni, the former Indian skipper, comes next after Rohit. Dhoni ended with 648 runs in 19 ODIs in the Asia Cup.
(Photograph:Twitter)
4) Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, sits in the fourth spot. The Indian star batter has amassed 613 runs so far in 11 ODIs with a high score of 183.
(Photograph:Twitter)
5) Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian opener, is at the fifth spot with 573 runs in 13 matches in the Asia Cup in the 50-over format. He was part of MS Dhoni-led India's title triumph in the 2010 Asia Cup.
(Photograph:Twitter)
recommended photos
recommended photos
6) Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina, the former Indian all-rounder, is at the sixth spot. Raina ended with 547 runs in 13 ODIs in the continental tournament.