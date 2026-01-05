/From Sachin Tendulkar to Steve Smith: Meet 5 batters to reach fastest 10,000 Test runs

A look at five legendary batters who reached 10,000 Test runs in record time, highlighting the innings taken, opposition faced and venues where the historic milestone was achieved in the longest format.
Brian Lara became the fastest to 10,000 Test runs in terms of innings, reaching the landmark in his 195th innings. He achieved it against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, in August 2004, underlining his dominance in the longest format.
Sachin Tendulkar joined the 10,000-run club during the iconic India-Pakistan Test at Eden Gardens in March 2005. The Indian great reached the milestone in 195 innings, once again proving his consistency and longevity at the highest level.
Kumar Sangakkara completed 10,000 Test runs during Sri Lanka’s tour of Australia in December 2012. Batting at the MCG against a strong Australian attack, he reached the mark in 195 innings, showcasing his class in challenging conditions.
Ricky Ponting crossed 10,000 Test runs against the West Indies at North Sound in May 2008. The former Australian captain reached the landmark in 196 innings, reflecting his hunger for big runs and impact across eras.
Steve Smith became the latest to enter the elite 10,000-run club during the Galle Test against Sri Lanka in January 2025. The modern-day great reached the milestone in 205 innings, continuing his remarkable Test career overseas.