/From Sachin Tendulkar to Sanath Jayasuriya, 5 players with 10,000 Runs and 100 Wickets in ODIs

From Sachin Tendulkar to Sanath Jayasuriya, here is a look at five players with 10,000 Runs and 100 Wickets in ODIs. The list also features great players like Jacques Kallis, Sourav Ganguly and Chris Gayle.
Apart from being one of the greatest batters of all time, Sachin Tendulkar scalped 154 wickets in 463 matches while also smashing 18426 runs. He was more than a part-timer and bagged multiple five-fors in the format.
Sanath Jayasuriya was more than a part-timer during his playing career, having scored 13430 runs in ODIs while bagging 323 wickets. Jayasuriya was part of the 1996 ODI World Cup winning squad and bagged 440 wickets in international matches.
The legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis is also part of the illustrious group as he scored 11579 runs in 328 ODI matches. Apart from those handy runs, he also bagged 273 wickets, cementing his legacy as one of the best.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly just made it to the list, having ended with 100 wickets in his playing career. Alongside his 100 ODI wickets, Ganguly scored 11363 runs in 311 matches for the Men in Blue, while leading them in the 2003 World Cup final.
Known for his aggressive batting style, Chris Gayle was one of the best all-rounders on a given day. In 301 ODI matches for the Caribbean, he scored 10480 runs and ended with 167 wickets, underlining his status as an all-rounder.