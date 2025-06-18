From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, meet 5 batters with highest individual scores for India at Headingley also featuring Sourav Ganguly, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Vijay Manjrekar.
In his only innings at Headingley in August 2002, Sachin Tendulkar scored 193 runs as India won by an innings and 46 runs. Tendulkar narrowly missed out on the double ton but his only innings is still one reckon.
A legend of the game, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi scored 148 for India at Headingley in June 1967. Despite Pataudi’s excellent show with the bat, India could not avoid defeat in the match.
Playing alongside Tendulkar in the same 2002 match, Rahul Dravid’s knock of 148 runs is third on the list. The former India captain had a memorable England tour as India won the Headingley Test by an innings and 46 runs. He would later captain India to a series win on English soil in 2007.
Part of India’s first English tour in 1952, Vijay Manjrekar became the first Indian in the post-independence era to score a hundred on English soil. Manjrekar scored 133 runs at Headingley, but could not help India avoid a seven-wicket defeat in the match.
One of only two skippers to help India win at Headingley, Sourav Ganguly played a captain’s knock in the 2002 Test. He scored 128 runs and stitched a fourth-wicket partnership of 249 runs with Sachin Tendulkar.