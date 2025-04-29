From Sachin Tendulkar to Parthiv Patel, youngest cricketers to debut for India

1. Sachin Tendulkar - 16 Years and 205 Days
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar made his debut for India on 15 November 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days. The record still remains intact, however, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi now having a serious shot if he gets the nod to feature for Team India.
2. Parthiv Patel - 17 Years and 153 Days
To date the youngest wicketkeeper to debut for India, Parthiv Patel came into the side at the age of 17 years and 153 days. He made his debut for India against England in the Nottingham Test on 8 August 2002.
3. Maninder Singh - 17 Years and 222 Days
Maninder Singh was Indian spin's candle in the wind - the heir-apparent to Bishan Bedi. Maninder made his debut for India in December 1982, just six months before India’s famous ODI World Cup triumph under Kapil Dev. At the time of debut, Maninder was 17 years and 222 days old.
4. Harbhajan Singh - 17 Years and 288 Days
One of the greatest Indian spinners, Harbhajan Singh remained a household name during the 2010s. He made his debut against Australia in Bengaluru on 25 March 1998 when he was just 17 years and 288 days.
5. Laxmi Ratan Shukla - 17 Years and 320 Days
Having made an impact in the domestic circuit, Laxmi Ratan Shukla captured the captured selectors' imagination in the late 1990s. Shukla made his debut for India on 22 March 1999 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. He was aged 17 years and 320 days, unfortunately, his debut year was also his last year on the international calendar.