From Sachin Tendulkar to Kapil Dev: Top 6 Indians with most sixes in ODI World Cups
Here's a list of Indians with the most sixes in ODI World Cup history featuring Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and the likes -
1) Sachin Tendulkar
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tops the list. Having played 45 matches in the ODI World Cup, spanning from 1992-2011, Tendulkar ended with 27 sixes for Team India. He was part of the MS Dhoni-led Indian team's triumphant run in the 2011 edition, co-hosted by India.
(Photograph:Twitter)
trending now
2) Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian captain, comes next. The ex-Indian batter ended with 25 sixes in 21 matches in the 50-over World Cup history.
(Photograph:Twitter)
3) Rohit Sharma
Rohit, the current Indian captain, is third in the list. Hitman has struck 23 sixes in 17 ODI World Cup matches. He will look to extend his tally in the forthcoming CWC '23, which will kick off in India on October 05.
(Photograph:AFP)
4) Virender Sehwag
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag comes next after Hitman. The ex-cricketer played 22 games in the ODI World Cup and ended with 18 sixes. He was a member of India's victorious squad from the 2011 ODI World Cup.
(Photograph:Twitter)
5) MS Dhoni
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni sits in the fifth position. He played 29 games in the 50-over showpiece event, ending with 15 sixes. He became the second Indian captain to lead the Men in Blue to ODI WC glory in 2011.
(Photograph:AFP)
recommended photos
recommended photos
6) Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev comes next after Dhoni. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain played 26 matches in ODI World Cup and slammed 14 sixes.