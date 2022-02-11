From Russia doping row to 'inedible' food: Controversies galore at Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Winter Olympics 2022, which is underway in China, has been marred by controversies. Take a look here:

Russia doping controversy

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics testers have confirmed on Friday (February 11) that Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) said in a statement that the case will be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport before February 15, when Valieva is scheduled to take part in the individual event.

Meanwhile, the chief of Russia's Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov told Russian media that he had "serious questions" over doping tests taken by Valieva.

Pozdnyakov told the RIA Novosti news agency, "The timings of sample processing raise serious questions. It seems like someone held the sample until the end of the team skating tournament."

(Photograph:Reuters)