From Ronaldo's return to Mo Salah's 100 goals: Premier League talking points

RONALDO NOW POSES A DIFFERENT GOAL THREAT

Cristiano Ronaldo`s return to Manchester United and the Premier League after 12 years away could not have gone more perfectly on Saturday.



Two goals on his second debut for the club in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United was just what the adoring United fans wanted to see. His first strike perhaps gave an indication of what role the 36-year-old will play this time around.



The Portuguese forward showed great striker instincts to tap home after Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman had fumbled the ball. It was a poacher`s goal that his manager was proud of and one that indicated Ronaldo is now less about the trickery and step-overs and more of an old fashioned, out-and-out hitman.



"People will say that first goal is just a tap-in but there is more to it than that," United`s manager and former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. "It is anticipating rebound, it was a great goal."

(Photograph:AFP)