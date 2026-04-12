/From Rohit vs Virat to rise of fearless prodigies, 5 fixtures to look forward to in ‘rivalry week’

There could not be a bigger fixture to kick off ‘Rivalry Week’. Two of India’s modern icons, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, now seen in just one format in India colours, go head-to-head once again. The last time MI faced RCB, both were still active Test cricketers. Add to that the subplot and battle of the Pandya brothers, Hardik vs Krunal, and it only elevates the contest. Another interesting match-up is the battle of the GOATs, with Kohli facing the guile and firepower of Jasprit Bumrah. While MI lead the overall head-to-head 19–15, RCB have had the upper hand in recent meetings and, on current form, the defending champions will be keen to make it three wins in the last four against a star-studded MI line-up.