/From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian players with most international appearances

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most international appearances by an Indian cricketer, having played an astonishing 664 matches across formats. Spanning an illustrious career of 24 years from 1989 to 2013, Tendulkar’s consistency, longevity, and passion for the game remain unmatched. Representing India in 200 Tests, 463 ODIs, and one T20I, he became the face of Indian cricket and an inspiration for generations.