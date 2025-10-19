/From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian players with most international appearances

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli here is a look at five Indian players with most international appearances. The honourable list is led by Sachin Tendulkar with 664 appearances for India while MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid are also part of it.
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most international appearances by an Indian cricketer, having played an astonishing 664 matches across formats. Spanning an illustrious career of 24 years from 1989 to 2013, Tendulkar’s consistency, longevity, and passion for the game remain unmatched. Representing India in 200 Tests, 463 ODIs, and one T20I, he became the face of Indian cricket and an inspiration for generations.
Virat Kohli stands second among Indian cricketers with the most international appearances, having featured in 551 matches across formats. Since making his debut in 2008, Kohli has been the epitome of consistency, fitness, and passion for the game.
MS Dhoni ranks among the Indian cricketers with the most international appearances, having played 535 matches across formats. From his debut in 2004 to his retirement in 2020, Dhoni’s calm leadership, sharp wicketkeeping, and powerful batting made him one of India’s most iconic players.
Rahul Dravid is among the Indian cricketers with the most international appearances, having represented India in 504 matches across formats. Known as “The Wall” for his rock-solid defense and unwavering temperament, Dravid was the backbone of India’s batting lineup for over 15 years.
Rohit Sharma has joined the elite list of Indian cricketers with the most international appearances, having played 500 matches across formats. Since his debut in 2007, Rohit has evolved into one of the most stylish and destructive batters in world cricket.