/From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 batters with most sixes vs an opponent in IPL

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli here is a list of five batters with most sixes vs an opponent in IPL history. The elite list also sees the like of MS Dhoni and Chris Gayle who have dominated IPL over the years.
Chris Gayle dominated Punjab Kings like no other, smashing a staggering 61 sixes against them in IPL history. The “Universe Boss” consistently dismantled their bowling attack with his raw power and fearless stroke play across seasons. His incredible tally highlights his supremacy as one of the greatest T20 six-hitters, especially against a single opponent.
Chris Gayle showcased his sheer dominance against Kolkata Knight Riders, smashing 54 sixes against them in IPL history. The explosive left-hander consistently punished KKR’s bowling attack with towering hits, making them one of his favorite opponents. His remarkable six-hitting record highlights his legacy as one of the most destructive batters in the IPL.
Rohit Sharma has been a consistent tormentor of Delhi Capitals, smashing 51 sixes against them in IPL history. The Mumbai Indians skipper combined elegance with power, frequently clearing the ropes with effortless timing. His dominance against DC highlights his stature as one of the most prolific and dependable six-hitters in the league.
MS Dhoni has been a constant thorn in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s side, smashing 50 sixes against them in IPL history. Known for his calm finishing ability, Dhoni often turned games around with massive hits in the death overs. His six-hitting record against RCB underlines his reputation as one of the greatest finishers and power-hitters in the IPL.
Virat Kohli has enjoyed notable success against Chennai Super Kings, smashing 48 sixes against them in IPL history. The RCB stalwart combined consistency with controlled aggression, often taking on CSK’s experienced bowling attack. His impressive tally reflects his ability to dominate even top-quality opposition in high-pressure encounters.