/From Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill, 5 Indian batters with highest individual ODI score in 2025

From Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill here is a look at five Indian batters with highest individual ODI score in 2025. The list also consists Virat Kohli as India take on Australia in the ODI series which starts on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma delivered a scintillating 119 off just 90 balls in the second ODI against England at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, leading India to a commanding four-wicket victory and an unassailable 2-0 series lead. This innings marked his 49th international century and his first in ODIs in 16 months, silencing critics who had questioned his recent form.
Shubman Gill delivered a masterclass in the third ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, scoring a commanding 112 runs off 102 balls. His innings, featuring 14 fours and 3 sixes, anchored India's total of 356, providing a solid foundation for the team's victory.
Shubman Gill delivered a match-winning, unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy, leading India to a six-wicket victory in Dubai. His composed innings anchored India's successful chase of 238, showcasing his adaptability and temperament in high-pressure situations.
Virat Kohli delivered a match-winning performance in the ICC Champions Trophy, scoring an unbeaten 100 runs to lead India to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai. This century marked his 82nd in One Day Internationals and was pivotal in India's successful chase of 242 runs, achieving the target in 42.3 overs.
Shubman Gill played a crucial innings of 87 runs against England in the first ODI at Pune, providing India with a strong platform at the top of the order. His innings, marked by precise timing and calculated aggression, helped India post a competitive total.