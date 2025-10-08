/From Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill, 5 active Indian batters with highest individual ODI score

From Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill, here is a look at five active Indian batters with highest individual ODI score. The list features Rohit Sharma three times on the list while Ishan Kishan and current ODI team captain Shubman Gill also feature.
Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score in One Day International (ODI) cricket by an active Indian batter, an astonishing 264 runs against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on 13 Nov 2014. In this remarkable innings, Rohit displayed a masterclass in timing, placement, and power-hitting, smashing 33 fours and 9 sixes.
Ishan Kishan etched his name in the record books with a sensational knock of 210 runs against Bangladesh in Chattogram on 10 Dec 2022, becoming the youngest and fastest cricketer to score a double century in One Day Internationals. Opening the innings for India, Ishan showcased fearless intent from the start, combining aggression with impeccable timing.
Rohit Sharma announced his arrival as a prolific ODI opener with a breathtaking innings of 209 runs against Australia at Bengaluru on 2 Nov 2013. This knock marked his first double century in One Day Internationals and set the tone for his legendary status in the format.
Rohit Sharma produced another masterclass in One Day Internationals when he scored an unbeaten 208 runs against Sri Lanka at Mohali on December 13, 2017. Leading the Indian team as captain, Rohit crafted a flawless double century that showcased his trademark elegance and controlled aggression.
Shubman Gill delivered a sensational performance when he scored 208 runs against New Zealand in Hyderabad on 18 Jan 2023, joining the elite list of Indian double centurions in ODIs. The young opener combined grace with authority, pacing his innings beautifully and accelerating at crucial stages.