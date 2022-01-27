From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Top 5 contenders who can succeed Virat Kohli as India's Test captain

After Virat Kohli resigned as India's Test captain, on January 15, here are the top 5 contenders who can become his successor:

Will it be Rohit Sharma?

Rohit is leading the race to become the next Test captain. While some can say that he is still not a daunting force in Tests, as opposed to his white-ball credentials, Hitman has stood tall since being promoted as an opener in late 2019. He was India's leading run-getter in 2021 and played a pivotal role to take the team to the inaugural WTC final.

Rohit is already the white-ball captain. While split-captaincy isn't a strict no-no, it still makes sense to have one captain across formats there an option is available. Regular injury concerns remain Hitman's biggest obstacle in becoming the all-format skipper.

(Photograph:AFP)