/From Rohit Sharma to Kapil Dev, 5 Indian captains with highest score in an ODI innings

From Rohit Sharma to Kapil Dev, here is a look at five Indian captains with highest score in an ODI innings. The list also features Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag as they make the elite list of players.
In December 2011, playing against the West Indies, Virender Sehwag scored 219 while he deputised for MS Dhoni. It is also the highest score by any captain in an ODI innings, with his innings consisting of 25 fours and 7 sixes.
Rohit Sharma comes second on the list with an unbeaten innings of 208 against Sri Lanka in 2017. The innings came while Virat Kohli was not available as captain for India. Interestingly, he also scored 264 runs in an innings against Sri Lanka in 2013, which is the highest by any batter in an ODI match.
Sachin Tendulkar was the captain of the Indian side in 1999 when he scored an unbeaten 186 against New Zealand in Hyderabad. It was the highest score by an Indian batter in an innings until it was broken by Sachin himself when he scored an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in February 2010.
In the 1983 World Cup, Indian captain Kapil Dev played the innings of his life, scoring an unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe. The innings came after India were 17/5 at one stage, but Kapil’s innings laid the foundation for India’s comeback as they later went on to lift the World Cup.
In 2018, during the South Africa tour, Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 160 at Cape Town as India beat the hosts. India would later go on to win the match by 124 runs as the Proteas were bowled out for 124 runs.