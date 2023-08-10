From Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya: Top six Indian batters with most T20I sixes

| Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 05:47 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav recently joined the 100-sixes club in T20Is during the ongoing West Indies series. Here is a list of Indian batters with the most sixes in the shortest format of the game -

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma tops the list overall. Hitman has hit 182 sixes in 148 T20Is. He also has four 100s and 29 fifties in the shortest format.

Virat Kohli

The former Indian captain comes second. While Kohli isn't regarded as a power-hitter, he has cleaned the ropes quite often and is the second-most six-hitter for India in T20Is with 117 maximums. He has a best score of 122 not out in the format.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar comes third. Given that he made his debut in early 2021, the swashbuckling right-hander is already a part of the 100-sixes club. He has 101 sixes in just 51 games.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul, the former white-ball vice-captain, comes next in the list. Rahul has hit 99 sixes and is set to join the 100-sixes club sooner than later. However, he has not been part of India's T20I setup since their semi-final exit in the 2022 World Cup in Australia.

Yuvraj Singh

The former Indian all-rounder completes the top-five among Indian batters. Yuvraj ended with 74 sixes in 58 games. Six of them came in a single over versus England's Stuart Broad during India's triumphant run in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, who is leading the T20I side following the last edition of the T20 World Cup, is at the sixth position with 68 sixes in 90 encounters. He is, thus, expected to surpass Yuvraj's tally sooner than later.

