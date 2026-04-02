/From Rohit-Kishan to Gill-Sudharsan - Best left-right batting duo in IPL history

Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli from RCB are the best left-right batters in IPL, scoring 2,787, followed by Gill-Sudharsan (2,095 runs), Gambhir-Uthappa (1,906 runs), Kishan-Rohit (1,868 runs), Dhoni-Jadeja (1,708 runs), and Gayle-KL Rahul (1,633 runs).
Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle are most devastating left-right batting duo of IPL history.
They have scored 2,787 runs in 59 innings for RCB at an average of nearly 53 with 12 fifties and nine tons as well and a highest of unbeaten 204.
Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are second best left-right batting partners in the IPL history.
They have scored 2,095 runs in just 34 innings for Gujarat Titans at an average of 63 with seven hundreds and nine fifties and a best of 210.
Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir come third on the list of best left-right batting partnership in IPL history.
The duo has 1,906 runs to its name for Kolkata Knight Riders in 48 innings. The runs came at an average of 39 with five hundreds and 10 fifties and a highest of 158.
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma are next on the list of most successful left-right IPL batters on the list.
They has hit 1,868 runs in 54 innings for Mumbai Indians at an average of nearly 35. The partnership has also produced 1 100-run stand and 17 fifty stands along with a highest of 101.
Next on the list are Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings.
The duo, over the years, has hit 1,708 runs in 68 innings at an average of 33 with most of the those runs coming down the order. They has also recorded 11 fifty stands with a best of 72.
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle also feature on the list of most successful left-right batting duo in IPL.
The two have scored 1,633 runs in 37 innings at an average of 45 for RCB and PBKS. They has also recorded four 100-run stands and 11 fifty-plus stands with a highest of 120.