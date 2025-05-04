Advertisment
From Riyan Parag to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 batters to hit 5 sixes in an over in IPL

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Only five batters in IPL history have hit five sixes in an over, including uncapped India all-rounder Rahul Tewatia and RR's stand-in captain Riyan Parag.

Authored by: Gautam Sodhi
by Gautam Sodhi
From Riyan Parag to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 batters to hit 5 sixes in an over in IPL
5. Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, 2012
5. Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, 2012

In his second year with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gayle became the first batter in the tournament's history to smash five sixes in an over in IPL. He whacked leg-spinner Rahul Sharma off now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) for five sixes in an over at M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru.

4. Rahul Tewatia (RR) vs PBKS, 2020
4. Rahul Tewatia (RR) vs PBKS, 2020

The next instance came eight seasons later in 2020, when Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia smashed West Indies and Punjab Kings (PBKS) seamer Sheldon Cottrell for five straight sixes during a chase at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

3. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) vs RCB, 2021
3. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) vs RCB, 2021

Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made it to the list, becoming the third batter overall to hit five sixes in an over in IPL. Facing then-RCB seamer Harshal Patel at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Jadeja hit him for five sixes, whacking him for 37 runs in a single over.

2. Rinku Singh (KKR) vs GT, 2023
2. Rinku Singh (KKR) vs GT, 2023

The most famous of the lot was when Kolkata Knight Riders’ batter Rinku Singh won the thriller of a game by chasing 29 off the final over against Gujarat Titans. He took on GT seamer Yash Dayal, hitting five sixes off the last five balls to enter the history books and complete the run chase.

1. Riyan Parag (RR) vs KKR, 2025
1. Riyan Parag (RR) vs KKR, 2025

The latest entrant to the list is Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in captain for IPL 2025, Riyan Parag, who unlocked this feat by smashing KKR spinner Moeen Ali for fix successive sixes in an over at the Eden Gardens. Although RR lost the close tie by just one run, Parag entered the history books for smashing six sixes off six successive balls in the tournament history.

IPL ravindra jadeja Chris Gayle Rahul Tewatia Riyan Parag
by Gautam Sodhi
