/From Ricky Ponting to Rohit Sharma : 6 captains with most ICC titles

Winning an ICC title is the ultimate mark of a captain’s legacy. From MS Dhoni to Clive Lloyd, Darren Sammy, and Pat Cummins, these leaders have etched their names in cricket history.
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting holds the record for lifting the most ICC titles (4). Ponting took over the captaincy from Steve Waugh and led Australia to two ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007, respectively, as well as ICC Champions Trophy titles in 2006 and 2009. Under Ponting, Australia had a dream run, winning four ICCs in seven years.
Fondly known as ‘Captain Cool,’ MS Dhoni is the only captain to have led India to three major ICC titles, and that too consecutively. He first lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup, followed it up with a historic win at home in the 2011 ODI World Cup, and added the cherry on top by clinching the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Clive Lloyd was the first captain to lift an ICC title, leading the West Indies to back-to-back World Cup victories in 1975 and 1979, respectively. Notably, he was awarded 'Player of the Match' for his vital 102 in the inaugural World Cup final.
Rohit Sharma is the latest name to join the elite list of ICC title-winning captains, having led India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. He came close to matching Ricky Ponting’s legendary feat but narrowly missed out, falling short in the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2023 World Test Championship.
Darren Sammy scripted history by becoming the first captain to win two ICC T20 World Cups, leading the West Indies to glory in both 2012 and 2016.
Pat Cummins boasts two ICC titles, both clinched in 2023: the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. A win in the 2025 WTC final could have seen him equal MS Dhoni’s tally of three ICC trophies as captain, but the Australian skipper fell short as South Africa claimed the Test mace, defeating the Aussies by five wickets.