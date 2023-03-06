From Rekha's classic look to Deepika's casual outfit: 6 Bollywood-inspired Holi outfits

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Holi has always inspired Bollywood to create some evergreen songs and styles. From Rekha wearing a simple white churidar-kameez to Deepika Padukone's casual white denim shorts, there have been some iconic Holi styles that the film industry has given us over the years. Here, have a look.

Rekha's classic look

One of the most iconic styles of Indian cinema. For the Holi scene in Yash Chopra's 'Silsila', Rekha wore a fitted churidar-kameez in white. Its been more than three decades, but the outfit is still on everyone's mind.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Aishwarya Rai's outfit in contrasting hues

For years Bollywood stuck to traditional white while shooting Holi sequences but Aishwarya Rai changed the trend with the Holi song in the movie Action Replayy. Rai wore a white kurta with a green Patiala and teamed it up with a pink stole.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Deepika Padukone's casual look

From white salwar-kameez, sari to white shorts. Deepika Padukone changed the traditional Holi look of Bollywood heroines for better in 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' and wore shorts and a red top giving a contemporary edge to the quintessential Holi song.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Alia Bhatt's easy look

Movies now have shifted from simple white attire to colourful look making the Holi style more relatable to the audience. In '2 States', Alia Bhatt wore a colourful maxi skirt and a white vest for a Holi sequence.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Parineeti 'khadke glassy' look

'Jabariya Jodi' may not have worked at the box office, but Parineeti Chopra's outfit in the song 'Khadke Glassy' surely caught everyone's attention. Parineeti wore black wide pants and a turquoise blue crop top and threw in a lace shrug to complete the look. The black and turquoise combination was easy, relatable and fashionable.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Priyanka's Punjabi look

In 'Waqt', Priyanka Chopra ditched the traditional white salwar kameez and wore instead, a churidar-kameez in baby pink.

(Photograph: Twitter )