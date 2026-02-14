/From Rei Sakamoto to Edas Butvilas, 5 players to watch out at ATP Challenger Tour

A former Junior World No. 1 and 2024 Australian Open boys’ champion, Rei Sakamoto, is already a Challenger title winner. Known for his “samurai sword” celebration, he is widely seen as Japan’s next major hope after Kei Nishikori. Nishikori is the only Japanese man in the Open Era to have been ranked in the top five in doubles , reaching his career-high ranking of world No. 4 in March 2015.