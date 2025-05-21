Live TV
Photos
From Refreshing Taste to Health Benefits: 6 Reasons to Love Muskmelon
Edited By
Vanshika
Published:
May 21, 2025, 16:02 IST
| Updated:
May 21, 2025, 16:02 IST
Eating muskmelon offers several health benefits.
1 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)
Muskmelon
2 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)
Hydration
Muskmelon has a high-water content, helping to keep you hydrated.
3 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)
Weight Management
Low in calories, it can aid in weight loss efforts.
4 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)
Nutrient-Rich
Packed with vitamins A and C, it supports immune function and skin health.
5 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)
Eye Health
The vitamin A content promotes good eyesight.
6 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)
Blood Pressure Regulation
Rich in potassium, it helps manage blood pressure levels.
7 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)
Kidney Health
The presence of oxykine in muskmelon can help prevent kidney stones and support overall kidney function due to its high water content.
