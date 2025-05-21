LOGIN

From Refreshing Taste to Health Benefits: 6 Reasons to Love Muskmelon

Wion News
Edited By Vanshika
Published: May 21, 2025, 16:02 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 16:02 IST

Eating muskmelon offers several health benefits. 

Muskmelon
1 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)

Muskmelon

Hydration
2 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)

Hydration

Muskmelon has a high-water content, helping to keep you hydrated.
Weight Management
3 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)

Weight Management

Low in calories, it can aid in weight loss efforts.
Nutrient-Rich
4 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)

Nutrient-Rich

Packed with vitamins A and C, it supports immune function and skin health.
Eye Health
5 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)

Eye Health

The vitamin A content promotes good eyesight.
Blood Pressure Regulation
6 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)

Blood Pressure Regulation

Rich in potassium, it helps manage blood pressure levels.
Kidney Health
7 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)

Kidney Health

The presence of oxykine in muskmelon can help prevent kidney stones and support overall kidney function due to its high water content.

Trending Photo

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: 16 Sunrises and Sunsets, What He’ll See from space
7

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: 16 Sunrises and Sunsets, What He’ll See from space

From teen talent to top priority: RR all set to retain Vaibhav Suryavanshi, check out other four
5

From teen talent to top priority: RR all set to retain Vaibhav Suryavanshi, check out other four

Action Unlocked: Movies That Deliver the Same Thrills as Mission Impossible
10

Action Unlocked: Movies That Deliver the Same Thrills as Mission Impossible

From Refreshing Taste to Health Benefits: 6 Reasons to Love Muskmelon
7

From Refreshing Taste to Health Benefits: 6 Reasons to Love Muskmelon

Salman Rushdie to Banu Mushtaq: All Indian authors who have won the prestigious Booker Prize
8

Salman Rushdie to Banu Mushtaq: All Indian authors who have won the prestigious Booker Prize