/From refinery to doorstep: How LPG cylinders are delivered across India

India’s cooking gas supply has come under scrutiny as geopolitical tensions in West Asia affect energy routes. The government assured citizens of uninterrupted LPG supply despite panic bookings, and advised around 60 lakh households near piped natural gas (PNG) networks to consider switching for convenience. The government emphasised that measures are in place to maintain a stable demand, supply balance, even as nearly 60 percent of India’s LPG is imported and 90 percent of it passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit chokepoint.