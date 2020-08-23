From Real Madrid to Barcelona: Top 5 football clubs with most Champions League trophies!
Here's the list of top five football clubs who became European Champions for the most number of times.
Real Madrid
Real Madrid holds the record of winning the most Champions League titles.
Los Blancos side has won the title 13 times. The team lifted the trophy on 1955–56, 1956–57, 1957–58, 1958–59, 1959–60, 1965–66, 1997–98, 1999–2000, 2001–02, 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, and 2017–18 seasons of Champions League.
AC Milan
The club is one of the wealthiest in Italian and world football.
AC Milan lifted the covetted trophy 7 times. They lifted the trophy in 1962–63, 1968–69, 1988–89, 1989–90, 1993–94, 2002–03, and 2006–07 seasons.
Liverpool
Liverpool has won six Champions League trophies, more than any other English club.
The English club lifted the cup in 1976–77, 1977–78, 1980–81, 1983–84, 2004–05, and 2018–19 seasons.
FC Barcelona
Barcelona have been crowned the European Champions five times.
The club lifted this trophy in 1991–92, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, and 2014–15 season.
Bayern Munich
The German side has been ruthless on the field and will lift the trophy for the sixth time if they beat beat star-studded PSG.
Bayern Munich have been crowned the European champions five times. They lifted the trophy in 1973–74, 1974–75, 1975–76, 2000–01, 2012–13 seasons.