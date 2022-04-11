From RCB's 263/5 to MS Dhoni-led CSK's run-fest vs Punjab: Top five team totals in IPL history

Chris Gayle's breath-taking 175 takes RCB TO 263/5 (Photo IPL/BCCI)
In match 31 of IPL 2013, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the fans were in for a treat as Universe Boss Chris Gayle's unbelievable 66-ball 175, studded with 13 fours and 17 sixes at 265.15, took RCB to 263/5 (highest team score to date). In reply, the now-defunct Pune Warriors (PWI) fell like nine pins to be restricted for 133/9 with Gayle also chipping in with two scalps after bowling only a single over.
Safe to say, Pune were blown away from Gayle-show.
(Photograph:Others)
ABD, Virat Kohli go berserk vs Gujarat Lions (Photo IPL/BCCI)
RCB also occupy the second spot. In match 44 of IPL 2016, versus Gujarat Lions (GL), Bengaluru rode on highly-impressive and flawless centuries from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. While Kohli smashed a 55-ball 109, ABD went berserk with a 52-ball 129* at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. The duo stitched a record 229-run second-wicket stand and hit 15 fours and as many as 20 sixes combined.
As a result, RCB posted 248-5 before Suresh Raina-less Gujarat folded for a paltry 104 in 18.4 overs. A whopping 144-run win played a huge part in Bengaluru's progress to the playoffs before they eventually settled for the second position.
(Photograph:Others)
Murali Vijay's 127 takes CSK to 3rd highest IPL total
In match 32 of IPL 2010, Murali Vijay led MS Dhoni-led CSK from the front with a stunning 56-ball 127, at 226.78, and former Yellow Army's all-rounder Albie Morkel's rapid 34-ball 62 as the then one-time runners-up posted a mammoth 246/5 versus Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.
In reply, Naman Ojha's 94 and Shane Watson's24-ball 60 kept RR in the hunt before they eventually surrendered at 223/5 in what was a high-scoring encounter. A total of 469 runs were scored along with ten wickets being fallen.
(Photograph:AFP)
KKR's Sunil Narine dents PBKS with blistering 75 in IPL 2018
Match 44 of IPL 2018, in Indore, produced a run-fest. Opting to bowl first, the then R Ashwin-led Punjab team (known as Kings XI Punjab) were in for a leather hunt. Sunil Narine's counterattacking 36-ball 75, with 9 fours and 4 sixes, and skipper Dinesh Karthik's 23-ball 50 propelled KKR to 245-6. In reply, Punjab fought hard courtesy KL Rahul's 29-ball 66 and other contributions from R Ashwin-Aaron Finch before being restricted at 214-8.
A convincing 31-run win for DK & Co.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mike Hussey's ton helps CSK announce arrival with a bang (Photo IPL/BCCI)
In what was only the second game of IPL, in 2008, CSK announced their arrival with a bang. Mike Hussey's 54-ball 116, with 8 fours and 9 sixes, and cameos from Suresh Raina-S Badrinath propelled MS Dhoni-led Yellow Army to 240 for 5 versus KXIP, in Mohali. In reply, Kumar Sangakkara-James Hopes' respective fifties took Punjab to 207/4 as the hosts lost the first-ever game in IPL by 33 runs.