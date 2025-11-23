LOGIN
From Ravindra Jadeja to Ruturaj Gaikwad: 5 players who returned to Indian ODI squad

Published: Nov 23, 2025, 18:47 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 18:47 IST

As India announced their ODI squad for the ODI series against South Africa, everyone waited for the comeback of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Now let's glance at the five players who returned to the ODI set-up.

Ravindra Jadeja
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja returns to the ODI team after missing the Australia series. He last played an ODI against New Zealand in Dubai.

Ruturaj Gaikwad
(Photograph: AFP)

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad is back in the ODI squad. He impressed with strong scores in the recent India A series against South Africa A.

Rishabh Pant
(Photograph: AFP)

Rishabh Pant

Pant makes his ODI comeback after last playing in August 2024. He has been a regular in Tests and now returns to the 50-over setup.

Tilak Varma
(Photograph: AFP)

Tilak Varma

Tilak returns to the ODI side after almost a year. He showed good form for India A with runs and a wicket in the South Africa A series.

Dhruv Jurel
(Photograph: Others)

Dhruv Jurel

Jurel gets another chance in the ODI squad. He received his maiden call-up during the Australia tour but didn’t get a game.

