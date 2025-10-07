/From Ravindra Jadeja to Hardik Pandya, 5 active Indian batters with most ODI runs without a hundred

From Ravindra Jadeja to Hardik Pandya here is a look at five active Indian batters with most ODI runs without a hundred. The list also features the likes of Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Ravindra Jadeja has scored 2,806 runs in 137 ODI innings, showcasing his evolution from a lower-order finisher to a dependable all-round contributor for India. Known for his calmness under pressure, Jadeja has often played crucial cameos that lifted India out of difficult situations.
Hardik Pandya has scored 1,904 runs in 68 innings in One Day Internationals (ODIs), showcasing his ability to change the course of a match with both power and precision. Known for his aggressive batting style and sharp cricketing instincts, Pandya has often played crucial roles in India’s middle order.
Axar Patel has scored 783 runs in 47 innings in One Day Internationals (ODIs), establishing himself as a reliable lower-order batter for India. Known for his calm temperament and ability to adapt to different match situations, Axar has often provided stability and useful contributions down the order.
Suryakumar Yadav has scored 773 runs in 35 innings in One Day Internationals (ODIs), displaying flashes of his trademark flair and innovation. Renowned for his 360-degree stroke play and fearless approach, Suryakumar brings a unique dynamism to India’s middle order.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scored 552 runs in 55 innings in One Day Internationals (ODIs), proving his worth as a useful lower-order batter apart from being one of India’s most reliable swing bowlers.