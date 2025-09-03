LOGIN
From Ranya Rao to Preeti Gowda, crime in south indian cinema: gold smuggling, murder, betting, drugs and more

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 11:21 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 11:22 IST

While South Indian cinema is known for its blockbusters, it has faced scandals, with stars linked to gold smuggling, drugs, assault, and even murder. So let's take a look at some of its biggest scandals. 

(Photograph: WION Web Team)

While South Indian cinema is celebrated for its glamour, star power, and blockbuster performances, it has also been clouded by some shocking controversies. Over the years, several well-known actors have faced serious legal troubles, ranging from gold smuggling and drug scandals to high-profile murder cases.

Ranya Rao
(Photograph: X)

Ranya Rao

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, best known for Mugalige Mitra, hit the headlines when she was caught attempting to smuggle over 14 kg of gold into the country from Dubai. She was slapped with a staggering fine of ₹102 crores.

Dileep
(Photograph: X)

Dileep

One of Malayalam cinema’s biggest stars, Dileep, was arrested in 2017 in connection with the infamous Kerala actress assault case. His alleged role in orchestrating the crime sent shockwaves through the industry. Years later, he continues to fight a prolonged legal battle.

Srikanth
(Photograph: X)

Srikanth

Tamil actor Srikanth was arrested in June 2025 in a drug-related case that shook Kollywood. Medical tests allegedly confirmed narcotic use, and police uncovered incriminating financial transactions on his mobile phone.

Darshan
(Photograph: X)

Darshan

Kannada superstar Darshan was arrested in June 2024 as part of a murder investigation. He was among 17 people taken into custody for the killing of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan of the actor. Reports suggested the fan had sent lewd messages to actress Pavithra Gowda, rumoured to be Darshan’s girlfriend, which allegedly triggered the crime.

Preeti Gowda
(Photograph: X)

Preeti Gowda

Kannada actress Preeti Gowda also became embroiled in the same case, accused alongside her rumoured boyfriend, Darshan, of involvement in the murder of Renukaswamy.

Shine Tom Chacko
(Photograph: X)

Shine Tom Chacko

In 2015, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested after police seized cocaine from an apartment in Kochi. The scandal was a huge setback to his career, but Shine managed to make a strong comeback in cinema. After years of legal proceedings, he was acquitted of all charges in 2025.

