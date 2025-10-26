/From Ramayana to Mahabharata! References to Chhath Puja in ancient Hindu texts

In the Ramayana, after Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya following his exile, the kingdom celebrated Deepavali. On the sixth day, Goddess Sita performed a ritual fasting and worshipped the Sun God, seeking blessings for motherhood. This act is believed to have led to the birth of their twin sons, Lava and Kusha. The Sita Charan Mandir in Munger, Bihar, is said to mark the spot where Sita performed this ritual, underscoring the festival's ancient origins.



