From Rahul to Hardik: 6 players who can be picked by new teams and not enter IPL 2022 auction pool

David Warner

Warner, the fifth-highest run-getter overall, will surely be discussed by the two new IPL franchises. The swashbuckling left-hander wasn't retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after failing in IPL 2021. However, he amassed over 500 runs for the Hyderabad-based team in every season from IPL 2014-2020 and his overall stature in white-ball formats cannot be overlooked easily.

Warner also led SRH to an IPL championship in the 2016 edition. Hence, he remains an overall package.

(Photograph:AFP)