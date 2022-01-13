From Rahul to Hardik: 6 players who can be picked by new teams and not enter IPL 2022 auction pool

Ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction, the two new teams -- from Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- can pick three players each among the non-retained cricketers. Here's looking at the six big names who are likely to be picked by the new franchises:
As per reports, Rahul is the frontrunner and almost a confirmed pick (most likely to captain Team Lucknow). Rahul's stocks have risen in the past few years, with over 500 runs in every season since IPL 2018. Rahul also has the experience of captaining an IPL side, i.e. Punjab Kings (PBKS), in the last two seasons.
2) David Warner
Warner, the fifth-highest run-getter overall, will surely be discussed by the two new IPL franchises. The swashbuckling left-hander wasn't retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after failing in IPL 2021. However, he amassed over 500 runs for the Hyderabad-based team in every season from IPL 2014-2020 and his overall stature in white-ball formats cannot be overlooked easily.
Warner also led SRH to an IPL championship in the 2016 edition. Hence, he remains an overall package.
3) Hardik Pandya
As per reports, Hardik is being considered by the Ahmedabad franchise as the captain. Hardik has won the IPL on four occasions -- all for the Mumbai Indians (MI) -- and has 1,476 runs at a strike-rate of 153.91 along with a total of 42 wickets.
4) Rashid Khan
If reports are to be believed, Rashid might be picked by the Lucknow-based franchise. The former SRH spin-bowling all-rounder has been a big name in IPL since his debut season in 2017. He has 93 wickets in 76 games and can also play the aerial strokes with ease with the bat.
5) Shreyas Iyer
There is a lot of curiosity regarding Iyer ahead of the mega auction for the 2022 edition. After Delhi Capitals (DC) didn't retain him, Iyer is also a strong candidate to be picked by one of the two new IPL teams. As per many reports, he is also being considered by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and MI team management.
Iyer has 2,375 runs so far in 87 games at an average of 31.67 and a strike-rate of 123.96.
6) Ishan Kishan
The swashbuckling batter Ishan will certainly make heads turn in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He, however, can also be a handy pick for either Lucknow or Ahmedabad. He has a strike-rate of 136.34 and has been groomed in the MI setup. In IPL 2020, he returned with 516 runs at 145.76.
Given how fast the game is moving, young Ishan has a range of shots and his fearlessness will attract the two new teams. Ishan, however, will face tough competition to be picked by the two new franchises ahead of experienced campaigners such as Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, etc.