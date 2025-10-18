/From Rahul Dravid to VVS Laxman, 5 Indian batters with most Test runs since 2000

From Rahul Dravid to VVS Laxman here is a list of five Indian batters with most Test runs since 2000. The list also has mentions of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and former India captain Virat Kohli.
Rahul Dravid stands as one of India’s greatest Test batters since 2000, amassing an incredible 10,590 runs in 228 innings. Renowned as “The Wall” for his impeccable technique, patience, and mental toughness, Dravid was the cornerstone of India’s batting lineup for over a decade.
Sachin Tendulkar amassed 10,080 runs in 225 Test innings since 2000, reaffirming his legendary status as one of the greatest batters in cricket history. Even in the latter part of his career, the Master Blaster continued to dominate bowling attacks with his flawless technique, precise timing, and unmatched concentration.
Virat Kohli has been one of India’s most prolific Test batters since 2000, accumulating 9,230 runs in 210 innings. Known for his aggression, impeccable fitness, and unwavering determination, Kohli redefined India’s batting standards in the modern era.
Virender Sehwag revolutionized Test batting for India since 2000, scoring an astounding 8,586 runs in just 180 innings. Renowned for his fearless and attacking approach, Sehwag redefined the role of an opening batter in Test cricket by consistently taking the attack to the bowlers from the very first ball.
VVS Laxman was one of India’s most elegant and dependable Test batters since 2000, amassing 8,155 runs in 197 innings. Renowned for his wristy stroke play and composure under pressure, Laxman often produced match-saving and match-winning innings when India needed them most.