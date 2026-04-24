/From Raghav Chadha to Swati Maliwal: How did these MPs enter the Rajya Sabha on AAP tickets?

Seven of the ten Rajya Sabha MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal have moved to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party under the anti-defection law’s two-thirds rule, which recognises such a move as a valid merger rather than defection. Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, who had already announced their exit from AAP, joined the BJP in Delhi on Friday in the presence of party chief Nitin Nabin. The remaining four MPs, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta and Vikramjit Singh Sahney, are expected to join the BJP subsequently.

The original selection of these MPs was carried out by the party leadership, which took into account a mix of political strategy, professional backgrounds, and organisational loyalty.