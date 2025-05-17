Published: May 17, 2025, 09:08 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Dassault Aviation is a French aerospace giant known for building some of the world’s most advanced warplanes. While the Rafale is its star, Dassault’s line-up includes legendary fighters, bombers, business jets, and futuristic drones.
Dassault Aviation
Dassault Aviation is a French aerospace giant known for building some of the world’s most advanced warplanes. While the Rafale is its star, Dassault’s line-up includes legendary fighters, bombers, business jets and futuristic drones.
Mirage III
The Mirage III was Dassault’s first jet to break Mach 2. Introduced in the 1960s, it became famous for its delta wing and was used by many countries. Over 1,400 were built, making it a true icon of jet warfare.
Mirage 2000
The Mirage 2000, launched in the late 1970s, is a single-engine, multirole jet. Known for its speed and reliability, it played a key role in conflicts like the Kargil War and is still in service with air forces worldwide.
Falcon Series
Dassault’s Falcon jets, like the Falcon 7X, are famous for VIP and government transport. The Falcon 7X can fly 14 passengers over 11,000 km, with advanced avionics and comfort, serving both civilian and special military roles.
nEUROn Drone
The Dassault nEUROn is an experimental stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV). Built with European partners, it tests new technologies for future drones and combat aircraft, showing Dassault’s push into next-gen warfare.
New Generation Fighter
Dassault is developing the New Generation Fighter with Airbus. This future stealth jet will replace Rafale and other European fighters in the 2030s, promising even more advanced tech and digital systems.
Meraj Jet
The Meraj jet is Dassault’s newest creation, blending stealth, speed, and multirole power. With cutting-edge avionics and weapon systems, Meraj is built for future battlefields, keeping Dassault at the top of global defence innovation.
Rafale
The Rafale is a twin-engine, multirole fighter jet developed by Dassault Aviation of France. Designed for both air superiority and ground attack missions, it is capable of carrying out a wide range of operations, including reconnaissance, nuclear deterrence, and aerial combat. Equipped with advanced avionics, stealth features, and the ability to carry a variety of weapons, the Rafale is known for its agility, versatility, and combat performance. It serves in the French Air Force and Navy and has been exported to several countries, including India, which inducted the jet into its air force in 2020.
