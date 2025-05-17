(Photograph: )

Rafale

The Rafale is a twin-engine, multirole fighter jet developed by Dassault Aviation of France. Designed for both air superiority and ground attack missions, it is capable of carrying out a wide range of operations, including reconnaissance, nuclear deterrence, and aerial combat. Equipped with advanced avionics, stealth features, and the ability to carry a variety of weapons, the Rafale is known for its agility, versatility, and combat performance. It serves in the French Air Force and Navy and has been exported to several countries, including India, which inducted the jet into its air force in 2020.