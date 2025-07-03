/From Rafael Nadal to Steffi Graff, top athletes who won career Gold Slam

One of the greatest of all time, Federer won all the top honours in tennis including 20 Grand Slam titles. This comprised a record eight Wimbledon, six Australia Open, five US Open, and one French Open title. Unlike others, Federer did not win the men’s singles gold medal as his best run came in the 2012 Olympics where he won the Silver medal. However, he did get his hands on an Olympic gold medal when he won the 2008 men’s doubles title, pairing up with Stan Wawrinka.