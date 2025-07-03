/From Rafael Nadal to Steffi Graff, top athletes who won career Gold Slam

From Rafael Nadal to Steffi Graff, here is a look at top athletes who won career Gold Slam with the list also featuring Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
The legendary tennis star from Germany had a memorable 1988 season as she became the first and to date only male or female star to win all four majors and an Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year. Graff retired with a whopping 22 major singles titles, winning the Wimbledon title on seven occasions.
Andre Agassi, husband of Steffi, also won a career Golden Slam winning all four majors and an Olympic gold medal in the same year. Agassi won four Australia Open titles, two US Open titles, one French Open and one Wimbledon title. He won the 1996 Atlanta Olympics gold medal in men’s singles.
A legend of the sport, Rafael Nadal dominated tennis courts for more than a decade as he conquered all major honours. He first won the French Open in 2005 before adding 13 more titles in Paris. In addition to 14 French Open titles, he won two Australian Open, two Wimbledon and four US Open titles. Nadal won the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medal to round off a successful career.
Novak Djokovic had a remarkable career but missed out on Olympic glory until he had his hands on the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Games. Djokovic remains the only athlete to have won every major on at least three occasions. He has won 24 Grand Slam titles which comprise 10 Australian Open, seven Wimbledon, four US Open and three French Open titles.
One of the greatest of all time, Federer won all the top honours in tennis including 20 Grand Slam titles. This comprised a record eight Wimbledon, six Australia Open, five US Open, and one French Open title. Unlike others, Federer did not win the men’s singles gold medal as his best run came in the 2012 Olympics where he won the Silver medal. However, he did get his hands on an Olympic gold medal when he won the 2008 men’s doubles title, pairing up with Stan Wawrinka.