From Radhakrishnan to Dhankhar: A complete list of India’s Vice-Presidents from 1952 to 2025 | PICS

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 14:08 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 14:08 IST

After the President, the Vice-President of India plays its role of the 2nd most important authoritative body, who also acts as the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Since the inception of the post, there have been a total of 13 Vice-Presidents of India. Let's have a look at the list.

1. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
1 / 14
(Photograph: Linkedin)

1. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Tenure: 13 May 1952 to 12 May 1962

President: Dr. Rajendra Prasad

The tenure of Radhakrishnan as a vice-president was from 13 May 1952 to 12 May 1962 under the president of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. He served this post for almost 10 years.

2. Dr.Zakir Hussain
2 / 14
(Photograph: X/@RBArchive)

2. Dr.Zakir Hussain

Tenure: 13 May 1962 to 12 May 1967

President: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

When Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became the president of India, Dr.Zakir Hussain served as vice-president from 13 May 1962 to 12 May 1967.

3. V.V. Giri
3 / 14
(Photograph: Facebook)

3. V.V. Giri

Tenure: 13 May 1967 to 20 July 1969

President: Dr. Zakir Hussain

He served as the vice-president of India from 13 May 1967 to 20 July 1969, when Dr. Zakir Hussain became the president of India.

4. Gopal Swarup Pathak
4 / 14
(Photograph: X/@INCinHistory)

4. Gopal Swarup Pathak

Tenure: 31 August 1969 to 30 August 1974

Presidents: V. V. Giri (until August 1969) and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed (from August 1974)

5. B.D.Jatti
5 / 14
(Photograph: X/@Allama_Saquib)

5. B.D.Jatti

Tenure: 31 August 1974 to 30 August 1979

President(s): Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed (major part) and Jatti also served briefly as Acting President (11 February to 25 July 1977)

6. M. Hidayatullah
6 / 14
(Photograph: X/@INCIndia)

6. M. Hidayatullah

Tenure: 31 August 1984 to 24 July 1987

President(s): Neelam Sanjiva Reddy (1977–1982) and Giani Zail Singh (from 1982)

7. Ramaswamy Venkataraman
7 / 14
(Photograph: X/@SajaiKumar9)

7. Ramaswamy Venkataraman

Tenure: 31 August 1984 to 24 July 1987

President: Giani Zail Singh (1982–1987)

8. Dr. Shanker Dayal Sharma
8 / 14
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

8. Dr. Shanker Dayal Sharma

Tenure: 7 September 1987 to 24 July 1992

President: Ramaswamy Venkataraman (1987–1992)

9. Kocheril Raman Narayanan
9 / 14
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

9. Kocheril Raman Narayanan

Tenure: 21 August 1992 to 24 July 1997

President: Shankar Dayal Sharma (1992–1997)

10. Krishan Kant
10 / 14
(Photograph: X/@ViratKant)

10. Krishan Kant

Tenure: 21 August 1997 to 27 July 2002

President(s): K. R. Narayanan (1997–2002) and A. P. J. Abdul Kalam (from July 2002)

11. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat
11 / 14
(Photograph: X/@sureshpprabhu)

11. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat

Tenure: 19 August 2002 to 21 July 2007

President: A. P. J. Abdul Kalam (2002–2007)

12. M. Hamid Ansari
12 / 14
(Photograph: X/@indiandiplomats)

12. M. Hamid Ansari

Tenure: 11 August 2007 to 10 August 2017

President: Pratibha Patil (2007–2012) and Pranab Mukherjee (2012–2017)

13. M. Venkaiah Naidu
13 / 14
(Photograph: X/@VPIndia)

13. M. Venkaiah Naidu

Tenure: 11 August 2017 to 11 August 2022

President: Ram Nath Kovind (2017–2022)

14. Jagdeep Dhankhar
14 / 14
(Photograph: X/@@drathi_10)

14. Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tenure: 11 August 2022 to 21 July 2025 (resigned mid-term due to health reasons)

President: Droupadi Murmu (from 2022)

