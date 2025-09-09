/From Radhakrishnan to Dhankhar: A complete list of India’s Vice-Presidents from 1952 to 2025 | PICS

After the President, the Vice-President of India plays its role of the 2nd most important authoritative body, who also acts as the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Since the inception of the post, there have been a total of 13 Vice-Presidents of India. Let's have a look at the list.
Tenure: 13 May 1952 to 12 May 1962
President: Dr. Rajendra Prasad
The tenure of Radhakrishnan as a vice-president was from 13 May 1952 to 12 May 1962 under the president of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. He served this post for almost 10 years.
Tenure: 13 May 1962 to 12 May 1967
President: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
When Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became the president of India, Dr.Zakir Hussain served as vice-president from 13 May 1962 to 12 May 1967.
Tenure: 13 May 1967 to 20 July 1969
President: Dr. Zakir Hussain
He served as the vice-president of India from 13 May 1967 to 20 July 1969, when Dr. Zakir Hussain became the president of India.
Tenure: 31 August 1969 to 30 August 1974
Presidents: V. V. Giri (until August 1969) and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed (from August 1974)
Tenure: 31 August 1974 to 30 August 1979
President(s): Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed (major part) and Jatti also served briefly as Acting President (11 February to 25 July 1977)
Tenure: 31 August 1984 to 24 July 1987
President(s): Neelam Sanjiva Reddy (1977–1982) and Giani Zail Singh (from 1982)
Tenure: 31 August 1984 to 24 July 1987
President: Giani Zail Singh (1982–1987)
Tenure: 7 September 1987 to 24 July 1992
President: Ramaswamy Venkataraman (1987–1992)
Tenure: 21 August 1992 to 24 July 1997
President: Shankar Dayal Sharma (1992–1997)
Tenure: 21 August 1997 to 27 July 2002
President(s): K. R. Narayanan (1997–2002) and A. P. J. Abdul Kalam (from July 2002)
Tenure: 19 August 2002 to 21 July 2007
President: A. P. J. Abdul Kalam (2002–2007)
Tenure: 11 August 2007 to 10 August 2017
President: Pratibha Patil (2007–2012) and Pranab Mukherjee (2012–2017)
Tenure: 11 August 2017 to 11 August 2022
President: Ram Nath Kovind (2017–2022)
Tenure: 11 August 2022 to 21 July 2025 (resigned mid-term due to health reasons)
President: Droupadi Murmu (from 2022)