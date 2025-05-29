/From Raazi to Khufiya: Best Bollywood spy movies that you can watch again and again

(Photograph: X )

Raazi

One of the best films of Alia Bhatt's career. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, a true story of an agent who was married into a Pakistani family, upon her father's request. In the movie, Bhatt played the role of Sehmat Syed with utmost perfection.