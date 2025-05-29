/From Raazi to Khufiya: Best Bollywood spy movies that you can watch again and again

Published: May 29, 2025, 21:07 IST | Updated: May 29, 2025, 23:18 IST
From Alia Bhatt's Raazi to Tabu's Khufiya, here's a list of the best Bollywood spy movies that you can watch again and again.
With gripping stories and finest performance, Bollywood has produced some of the best spy movies that you can watch multiple times without a regret
Raazi
One of the best films of Alia Bhatt's career. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, a true story of an agent who was married into a Pakistani family, upon her father's request. In the movie, Bhatt played the role of Sehmat Syed with utmost perfection.
Khufiya
Tabu's performance as a RAW agent in Vishal Bharadwaj's film was fantastic. Based on Amar Bhushan's novel Escape to Nowhere, the movie is an elaborate and intriguing espionage thriller which revolves around Krishna Mehra, who is on a mission to catch Ravi, the one is responsible for leaking confidential information.
Naam Shabana
Taapsee Pannu gave one of her best performance in this spy thriller. With intense stunts and action sequences, Pannu played the role of Shabana, who has been hired by an intelligence agency to nab a arms dealer.
Baby
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role of an Indian Intelligence officer, who, along with a team is on a mission to catch one of the most-wanted terrorists.
Mission Majnu
Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the movie stars Sidharth Malhotra. The movie takes place during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. The film revolves around Amandeep Singh, who is a RAW's undercover agent working on an assignment in Pakistan. During his mission, he falls in love with Nasreen Hussain, a blind Pakistani girl.
Madras Cafe
A mix of spy, action and political thriller, the movie starring John Abraham is set around the Sri Lankan civil war in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The thriller revolves around an Indian R&AW agent, Major Vikram Singh, who has been sent on a secret mission to the country.