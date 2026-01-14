/From Qatar to Bahrain: US military bases Iran could attack in case of war

Fewer than 2,000 US troops now remain in Iraq, having consolidated primarily to the Erbil Air Base in the Kurdish region after drawing down from Al Asad in late 2025. In Syria, approximately 900 troops continue to operate at isolated sites like the Al-Tanf garrison. Despite the reduced footprint, these forward-deployed forces remain the most exposed to daily attacks from Iran-aligned militias and would likely be the first casualties in any ground escalation.