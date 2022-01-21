From 'Pushpa' to 'Captain America': Did you know the Hindi voices behind these fan-favorite characters?

Over the year many Hollywood movies have been dubbed in the Hindi language to cover the big region of India and in recent years, we are seeing many regional film industries including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam are releasing their movie in a 'Pan India' format, covering more Hindi speaking markets. Recently, Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' has emerged as a massive blockbuster and has received a thunderous response from Hindi speaking region.

Many Hollywood films that release in India are dubbed in Hindi to get more people to the theatres. After so many films that had been released in Hindi, have you ever wondered who is the Hindi voice behind the stars? Today we have curated the list of Bollywood stars who have dubbed in Hindi for some of the biggest South and Hollywood blockbusters in recent times: