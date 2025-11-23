/From Prithvi to Agni: How many types of land-based nuclear missiles does India have?

The Prithvi missile family was the first to enter service under India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme. It is a short-range, surface-to-surface ballistic system designed for tactical battlefield use. The Prithvi-II variant, for example, is publicly described as having a range of around 350 km, and it is capable of carrying a payload of up to 500 kgs, making it suited to short-range strike and battlefield roles. Although the Prithvi family predates later developments, it continues to occupy its role as a tactical element within the broader strategic architecture.