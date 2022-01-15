From Prince Andrew to Prince Harry, these British Royals lost their titles. Know why

Amid the ongoing sexual assault case in the United States, Prince Andrew of Britain was stripped of his royal patronages and military links.

British Royals and controversies

UK's Prince Andrew lost his military links and royal patronages amid controversies related to a sexual assault case in the US.

He was honorary colonel of the Grenadier Guards, whose soldiers guard Buckingham Palace in their distinctive bearskin hats and red tunics.

Royal patronages are associations with charities and other organisations.

The British Royal Family's removal of Andrew's honorary titles is "humiliation par excellence", a royal commentator has said as quoted by Reuters.

"Andrew is the Queen's favourite son ... For a long time, he was the heir to the heir after his older brother Prince Charles. So for him to be effectively excised from royal life ... is huge," journalist and royal commentator Emily Andrews said.

"We will never see him in public life again, and this is humiliation par excellence for Prince Andrew," she said.

Well, this is not the first time the British Royal Family has been surrounded by controversies, as several incidents have happened in the past, putting the monarchy in hot water. Here's a list of British Royals, who lost their titles.

