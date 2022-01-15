From Prince Andrew to Prince Harry, these British Royals lost their titles. Know why

UK's Prince Andrew lost his military links and royal patronages amid controversies related to a sexual assault case in the US.
He was honorary colonel of the Grenadier Guards, whose soldiers guard Buckingham Palace in their distinctive bearskin hats and red tunics.
Royal patronages are associations with charities and other organisations.
The British Royal Family's removal of Andrew's honorary titles is "humiliation par excellence", a royal commentator has said as quoted by Reuters.
"Andrew is the Queen's favourite son ... For a long time, he was the heir to the heir after his older brother Prince Charles. So for him to be effectively excised from royal life ... is huge," journalist and royal commentator Emily Andrews said.
"We will never see him in public life again, and this is humiliation par excellence for Prince Andrew," she said.
Well, this is not the first time the British Royal Family has been surrounded by controversies, as several incidents have happened in the past, putting the monarchy in hot water. Here's a list of British Royals, who lost their titles.
(Photograph:Agencies)
Prince Andrew
British Royal Family removed Prince Andrew's military links and royal patronages on January 13 after a United States judge denied a plea to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit against him.
Buckingham Palace added Andrew would no longer be known as "His Royal Highness". The Duke of York was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 because of his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and after a BBC TV interview which the prince had hoped would clear his name.
(Photograph:AFP)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Queen's grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle quit their royal duties in February last year. Previously, they had taken a step back from royal life and relocated to the United States with their son Archie. They also welcomed a baby girl and named her Lilibet Diana.
The couple relinquished their honorary titles and royal patronages and they were also stripped of their 'His and Her Royal Highness' titles. Meanwhile, Harry was born a prince of Wales as he remains a prince.
Harry lost his military roles and also Meghan, who was handed several honorary roles after her wedding with Harry in a fairytale ceremony at Windsor Castle in May, 2018.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Princess Diana
Another famous Royal to lose title was Princess Diana, Harry and Prince William's late mother.
She lost the title 'Her Royal Highness' when her divorce from Prince Charles was finalised in 1996. A year after that, she passed away.
(Photograph:Reuters)
King Edward VIII
Before Queen Elizabeth II, her father George VI sat on the throne. However, he was not meant to be as it was his brother, King Edward VIII, whose abdication in 1937 set the course for the monarchy that we see today.
The King voluntarily gave up his royal seat on the throne to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.
The Church of England at that time did not allow divorcees to marry in church.