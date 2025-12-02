From Price of Confession to Made in Korea: Upcoming 6 K-Drama's to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other OTT

Several gripping Korean dramas are set to make their spot on streaming platforms this month, December 2025. From the romantic K-Drama, Surely Tomorrow, to the mysterious thriller, The Price of Confession. Take a look.
The month is going to be filled with on-the-edge Korean dramas. The diverse lineup includes mystery-driven thriller, The Price of Confession, to an emotional sci-fi drama, The Great Flood. Each OTT release is bringing immense catch-up, gripping storyline and jaw-dropping moments which will keep the viewers hooked. Take a look at the list of upcoming K-dramas and make your schedule accordingly.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 6, 2025
A romantic K-Drama explores the rekindled love of former couple Lee Kyeong-do and Seo Ji-woo, played by Park Seo-jun and Won Ji-an. They first dated in their early 20s, then broke up. Now, both are reunited in their late twenties, and it takes a turn when they get separated again.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 6, 2025
It is a Korean superhero drama series that follows Kang Sang-woong, played by Lee Junho, who is a modest government employee. One day, suddenly, he gains superpowers. But the real twist is that his physical strength depends upon the amount of cash he carries in his pocket.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 24, 2025
The political thriller follows a cat-and-mouse chase between an ambitious man named Baek Ki-tae, played by Hyun Bin and a prosecutor, Jang Geon-young, played by Jung Woo-sung. The story unfolds amidst political conspiracies and corruption in South Korea.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 5, 2025
The mysterious thriller centres on Ahn Yoon-soo, played by Jeon Do-yeon, who is dragged in the accusation of killing her husband. To find a way out, she has been offered to commit murder. Will she do it?
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 6, 2025
It revolves around a short-tempered, successful judge named Kang Da-wit (Jung Kyung-ho). An unexpected incident forces him to resign from his position. The story follows his heartwarming journey as he embarks on a path to work as a public interest lawyer for a non-profit organisation with zero revenue.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 19, 2025
A Korean sci-fi movie follows An-na, an artificial intelligence (AI) development researcher, and her young son, Ja-in. Both struggle in a battle for survival in a high-rise apartment building during a catastrophic global flood.