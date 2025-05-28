From Prasidh Krishna to Arshdeep Singh, 5 bowlers with the most wickets in the IPL 2025 league stage

Published: May 28, 2025, 19:56 IST | Updated: May 28, 2025, 19:56 IST
From Prasidh Krishna to Arshdeep Singh, here is a look at 5 bowlers with the most wickets in the IPL 2025 league stage also including Noor Ahmad, Trent Boult and Josh Hazlewood.
(Photograph:AFP)
2. Prasidh Krishna (GT) – 23 Wickets
Gujarat Titans’ speedster Prasidh Krishna is second on the list with 23 wickets and is the front-runner to win the Purple Cap. With Krishna likely to play three matches in the Playoff round of the IPL 2025, he could win the Purple Cap.
(Photograph:AFP)
1. Noor Ahmad (CSK) – 24 Wickets
Chennai Super Kings bowler Noor Ahmed has scalped 24 wickets in the league phase of the IPL 2025 despite the team finishing bottom of the standings. Noor has a best of 18/4 but having bowed out of the IPL, he is likely to surrender the top spot.
(Photograph:AFP)
3. Trent Boult (MI) – 19 Wickets
Rejuvenated after returning to Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult has bagged 19 wickets in 14 matches for Mumbai Indians. He has been ever-present in the IPL 2025 for the five-time champions as they target an unprecedented sixth title.
(Photograph:AFP)
4. Josh Hazlewood (RCB) – 18 Wickets
RCB’s backbone in their superb run in the IPL 2025, Josh Hazlewood has bagged 18 wickets in 10 matches. He has been troubled with injuries but has recovered well to participate in the Playoffs of the IPL 2025.
(Photograph:AFP)
5. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) – 18 Wickets
Arshdeep Singh’s form has been sensational in IPL 2025 having ended the league stage campaign with 18 wickets in 14 matches. His performance could land Punjab Kings’ first IPL title as they play in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.