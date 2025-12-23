/From Potomac River mid-air collision to Air India crash: Biggest aviation disasters of 2025

In 2025, multiple aviation disasters involving jets, helicopters, military aircraft and leisure flights killed hundreds worldwide. From deadly mid-air collisions to crashes after takeoff, the tragedies sparked investigations and renewed global safety concerns.
A string of aviation tragedies in 2025 left the global flying community shaken, as accidents involving passenger jets, military aircraft, helicopters and leisure flights claimed hundreds of lives. From major international airports to remote regions and crowded cities, these incidents prompted investigations, safety reviews and renewed debate over how such disasters could occur.
The deadliest aviation accident of the year unfolded on January 29, 2025, when American Airlines Flight 5342 and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided mid-air over the Potomac River in Washington. All 67 people aboard both aircraft were killed, marking the worst US aviation disaster in over two decades and exposing serious lapses in airspace coordination.
Just two days later, tragedy struck again when Med Jets Flight 056, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, crashed shortly after takeoff on January 31 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The medical transport aircraft slammed into a residential area, killing eight people onboard and on the ground, and igniting a massive fireball that devastated the neighbourhood.
A dramatic but non-fatal incident occurred on February 17 when Delta Connection Flight 4819 crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Although no one was killed, at least 21 passengers and crew were injured after the aircraft overturned during landing, making it one of the most serious survivable crashes of the year.
Tourist flights came under scrutiny after a sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near New York City on April 10. The Bell 206 LongRanger IV helicopter broke apart mid-air, killing all six people on board, and reignited long-standing concerns about the safety of helicopter operations over densely populated urban areas.
In one of the deadliest plane crashes in history, London-bound Air India Flight 171, carrying 242 people onboard, crashed moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash resulted in the death of 241 people on board, leaving only one survivor. Other casualties were also reported on the ground at the site of the crash, bringing the total death toll to 260. The investigation into the incident is still underway.
Adventure tourism turned deadly on June 21, when a hot air balloon caught fire and crashed in Santa Catarina, Brazil. The accident killed 8 of the 21 people on board, drawing attention to safety standards and emergency preparedness in commercial ballooning operations.
On July 21, a Bangladesh Air Force Chengdu J-7 fighter jet crashed into a school campus in Dhaka shortly after takeoff. While the pilot was killed, most of the more than 31 fatalities were on the ground, including students, making it one of the most devastating military aviation accidents involving civilians.
Bad weather proved fatal on July 24 when Angara Airlines Flight 2311 crashed while attempting to land in Russia’s Amur region. All 48 passengers and crew on board were killed, renewing concerns about flight safety in remote regions and the continued use of ageing aircraft.
A military tragedy followed on November 11, when a Turkish Air Force Lockheed C-130 cargo aircraft travelling back to Turkey from Azerbaijan crashed after it experienced an in-flight breakup, splitting into 3 pieces in Georgia. All 20 on board were killed in the crash, prompting internal reviews of maintenance protocols and operational safety within the armed forces.
On December 13, 2025, United Airlines Flight 803, a Boeing 777, suffered an engine failure shortly after takeoff from Washington Dulles International Airport, US. The crew declared an emergency and safely returned to the airport. No deaths or injuries were reported among the 275 passengers and 15 crew members aboard. The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.