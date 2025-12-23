/From Potomac River mid-air collision to Air India crash: Biggest aviation disasters of 2025

In one of the deadliest plane crashes in history, London-bound Air India Flight 171, carrying 242 people onboard, crashed moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash resulted in the death of 241 people on board, leaving only one survivor. Other casualties were also reported on the ground at the site of the crash, bringing the total death toll to 260. The investigation into the incident is still underway.